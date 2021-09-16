Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $343.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $347.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $389.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

