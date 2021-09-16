Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to report $75.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.18 million and the highest is $76.99 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $320.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $324.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $352.84 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $359.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million.

ALYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

