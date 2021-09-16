Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Post -$2.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.09) and the highest is ($1.93). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.42) to ($7.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($9.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.89) to ($4.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.22. 118,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $249,945,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,789,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.