Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post $28.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $24.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $113.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $116.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $119.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $122.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

