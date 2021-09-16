Zacks: Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. CommScope reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Boston Partners grew its position in CommScope by 394.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after buying an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $32,459,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

