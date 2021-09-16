Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.99. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after acquiring an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.