Zacks: Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.59. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.31. 519,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $69.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

