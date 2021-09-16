Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. Frontline reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

NYSE:FRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 1,916,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,498. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

