Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $678.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report sales of $678.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $669.43 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $622.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.52. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

