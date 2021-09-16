Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. NETGEAR posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

NTGR opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $983.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $165,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,967 shares of company stock worth $3,761,206. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 103,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

