Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

SMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

