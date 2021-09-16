Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce sales of $432.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.42 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAN opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $854.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

