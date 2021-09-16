Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post sales of $122.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.14 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $254.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $479.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tivity Health by 100,186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

