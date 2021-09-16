Zacks: Brokerages Expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

HCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of HCC stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.22. 3,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.11. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $3,448,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $3,764,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

