Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Position Lifted by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab makes up 1.6% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.15% of Zai Lab worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $99,141,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,171,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $4,489,493.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,056 shares in the company, valued at $156,466,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,125 shares of company stock worth $46,486,913. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,559. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.