Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €121.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €121.00 ($142.35) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of ZAL traded down €0.76 ($0.89) on Thursday, reaching €94.24 ($110.87). The stock had a trading volume of 467,962 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €96.10 and a 200 day moving average of €91.88. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

