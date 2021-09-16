ZB Token (ZB) Market Capitalization Tops $146.10 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $146.10 million and $1.05 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00142545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00811886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047450 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

