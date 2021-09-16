ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,408.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.00289810 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00143748 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00214007 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.