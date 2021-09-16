Zcoin (XZC) Market Capitalization Tops $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,005.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.97 or 0.07526109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.00393111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $636.43 or 0.01325736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00121668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.07 or 0.00539661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.75 or 0.00555672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00324619 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

