Zealium (NZL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Zealium has a total market cap of $35,609.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.37 or 0.00686569 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,942 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,942 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.