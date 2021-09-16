Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $46,442.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00121183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00176970 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.14 or 0.07457102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.11 or 0.99870725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.38 or 0.00855887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,062,289,740 coins and its circulating supply is 803,058,577 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

