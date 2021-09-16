Zeepin Price Hits $0.0009 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $427,504.20 and $3,949.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00120965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00175755 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.10 or 0.07381231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,467.11 or 0.99419938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00857582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

