Zelwin (ZLW) Market Cap Reaches $295.65 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Zelwin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $295.65 million and $286,816.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00008551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zelwin

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,321,064 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

