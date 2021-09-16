Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $30,024.40 and $44.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00062108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.00803441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

