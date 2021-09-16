Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Tops $742.09

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for about $742.09 or 0.01550335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $718,908.81 and approximately $6,170.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

