ZeroSwap Hits One Day Volume of $1.18 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $18.12 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00142932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.73 or 0.00815932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00047353 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,091,404 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

