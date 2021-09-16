Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the August 15th total of 149,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ZME stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 107,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38. Zhangmen Education has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $20.52.

ZME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZME. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,695,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

