Zigcoin (ZIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.58 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $9.58 million and $258,410.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00064812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00144171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00831257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047158 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.