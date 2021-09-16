Zilla (ZLA) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $396,832.31 and $13,851.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00142014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00803604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047170 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

