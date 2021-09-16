Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

ZG stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

