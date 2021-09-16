ZKSwap Trading Down 2.6% This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $161.24 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00075037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00121378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00175586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.54 or 0.07405903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,950.31 or 1.00214784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.74 or 0.00856354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.