Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($1.05). Zogenix posted earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZGNX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 7.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZGNX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 3,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,058. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $804.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

