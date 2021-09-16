ZooKeeper Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $454,256.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00076244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00120855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00175335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.87 or 0.07382675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.86 or 0.99634155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.79 or 0.00856243 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 49,903,536 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

