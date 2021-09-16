ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $26,668,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $26,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Henry Schuck sold 386,020 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $23,933,240.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $23,880,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $157,810,336.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $179,943,485.25.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82.

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $68.17. 4,105,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

