zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €324.00 ($381.18).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZO1 shares. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €368.00 ($432.94) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on zooplus in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get zooplus alerts:

ZO1 stock traded down €14.60 ($17.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €466.40 ($548.71). 124,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 127.33. zooplus has a 52 week low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 52 week high of €441.80 ($519.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €341.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €275.53.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.