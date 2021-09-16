zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Update

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 166.2% from the August 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLPSF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLPSF opened at $566.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.37. zooplus has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $568.00.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

