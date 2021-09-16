ZrCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $65,685.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

