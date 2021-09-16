Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zscaler by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $273.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.48. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -141.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,984 shares of company stock worth $18,311,603 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

