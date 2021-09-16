Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $273.44 on Thursday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -141.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.48.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.67.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,166,802.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,984 shares of company stock valued at $18,311,603 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

