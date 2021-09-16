Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,960,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,078,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 229,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,308,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

