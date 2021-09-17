-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Profire Energy reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFIE shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,910 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFIE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,063. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

