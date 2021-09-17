$0.02 EPS Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Coty posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 163,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

