$0.04 EPS Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $914.22 million, a PE ratio of -897.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 66,253.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 244.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 420,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.