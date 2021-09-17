-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tilray.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,950,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,493,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tilray by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 732,975 shares during the period. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

