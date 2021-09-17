-$0.05 EPS Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UpHealth.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 145,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

