$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.27 and a beta of 1.02. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

