$0.12 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

NASDAQ:CTG remained flat at $$8.42 on Friday. 762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $11.68.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 113.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 327,981 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.