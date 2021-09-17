-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Kadmon posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDMN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 9,529,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.