-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). Pegasystems reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.93. The company had a trading volume of 647,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,421. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

