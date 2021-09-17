$0.21 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

